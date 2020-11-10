WINTHROP - The Methow Valley School District has formed a relationship with The Bush School, a private school in Seattle.
The Bush School offers a quarterly virtual parent education series and has “graciously invited parents of Methow Valley students to attend,” said Methow Valley Superintendent Tom Venable. “Each event will feature a relevant topic about raising our children, including citizenship, how to raise anti-racist children, mindfulness and digital safety in the era of remote schooling.”
All sessions are free to both Bush parents/guardians and the greater Seattle and Methow parent communities. Because of online platform capacity, advance registration is required, but there will be no cost associated with your ticket, said Venable’s announcement.
The first session, “Parenting and Civic Responsibility: What It Takes To Raise The Next Generation Of Civic Catalysts,” was Nov. 4.
The Bush School also operates a 20-acre campus and educational facility in Mazama.
Information about the parent education program is available from Amelia Kramer, events and community engagement manager, parentu@bush.edu.
