WINTHROP - Methow Valley eighth-graders Ayla Belsby, Birch Marcus and Willow Frady have received Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for the western region.
Belsby received the gold key award for her poem “Where I Learned to Stand.” Her work will now be considered for the national competition with a chance to attend a national award ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Marcus and Frady both earned the silver key award for outstanding achievement for their pieces about the seasons and the Methow Valley.
Their English teacher is Kelly Grayum.
Since 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity and talent of the nation’s youth, and provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated, said the Methow Valley district.
Each year, increasing numbers of teens participate in the program, and become a part of the community of young artists and writers, filmmakers and photographers, poets and sculptors, video game artists and science fiction writers, along with educators who support and encourage the creative process, the district said.
The program is open to youngsters age 13 and older in seventh through 12th grades. There are 29 categories of art and writing.
Alumni include artists Andy Warhol, Philip Pearlstein, Cy Twombly, Robert Indiana, Kay WalkingStick, Mozelle Thompson, Hughie Lee-Smith, and John Baldessari; writers Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Bernard Malamud, Marc Brown, Myla Goldberg and Joyce Carol Oates; photographer Richard Avedon; actors Frances Farmer, Robert Redford, Alan Arkin, Lena Dunham and John Lithgow; fashion designer Zac Posen, and filmmakers Stan Brakhage, Ken Burns, and Richard Linklater.
