WINTHROP – Methow Valley teachers Hana Baker and Tyler Slostad will leave the district at the end of the school year to teach at Fagerhaug International School in Trondheim, Norway.
Baker teaches second grade and Slostad teaches sixth grade at Methow Valley Elementary School. They have taught in the valley for a combined total of more than 20 years.
“We are delighted about and grateful for this new adventure,” they told the district. “Teaching abroad has been a dream of ours for many years. As a family we are all looking forward to experiencing the culture of Norway, meeting new people, connecting with Norwegian relatives, and gaining more of a global perspective.”
Fagerhaug International School is a small International Baccalaureate school outside Trondheim, Norway. Trondheim is on the western coast of Norway about six hours by train north of Oslo.
The Methow district also is an International Baccalaureate school.
At Fagerhaug, students and teachers are of many different nationalities.
“We feel so fortunate to work in a district and community that supports taking a big bite out of life,” said Baker and Slostad. “We look forward to returning to the community we love after learning and growing both personally and professionally.”
The acknowledged the Methow district board, Methow Valley Education Association, administration and staff for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.