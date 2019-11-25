WINTHROP – Methow Valley Elementary School students recently created Matisse-inspired artwork using organic shapes.
The project was part of the kindergarten to third grade Methow Arts - Youth Arts Initiative.
Methow Arts received a three-year youth arts initiative pilot grant to increase arts education at Methow Valley Elementary School.
The three-year grant, provided by Icicle Fund, supports the integration of art in grades kindergarten to third grade. The pilot grant has a goal of increasing the dosage of professional arts education specifically in sequential art learning and basics, and elements of art for early grade levels.
The initiative program works in conjunction with the current Methow Arts’ artist in residence program, which works with a roster of professional teaching artists who instruct students across Okanogan County in kindergarten through sixth grade.
