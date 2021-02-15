BREWSTER – First semester honor roll students have been announced by Brewster Middle School.
4.0, all A’s – Ibeth Lopez, Yareli Sotelo, Camryn Ashworth, Daniel Castilla, Lynnette Apolinar, Grace Becker, Rafael Cruz, Brayan Gallaga, Yazmin Garcia, Leslie Hernandez, Gabriela Huerta, Morgan McGuire, Joanna Perez, Emily Pulsifer, Madelyn Sandoval, Fatima Silva.
3.5-3.9 – Preston Thompson, Natalee Vandelac, Anthony Sanchez, Alexis Dominguez, Ashtyn Martinez, Dakota Wyss, Joselyn Ochoa, Matthew Pulsifer, Alivia Smith, Lorenzo Garcia, Marcus Contreras, Diana Barrera, Stephanie Arreola, Nickolas Thompson, Sherlyn Guzman, Julissa Najera, Alan Pacheco, Kara Schertenleib, Ximena Martinez, Vanessa Garcia, Briana Camacho, Yajahira Lopez, Hyleah Aparicio, Isabel Olvera, Cristian Hurtado, Abigail Pamatz, Braiden Westerdahl, Mareli Arevalo, Rebecca Ornelas, Ziciali Avila, Seranity Merchant, Kayden Keller, Alexander Tinoco, Amy Alvarez, Connor Bach, Cynthia Chacon, Brisa Gutierrez.
3.0-3.5 – Kayleen Bucio, Heidi Perez, Emma Banuelos, Luz Perez, Mia Arellano, Alexander Dominguez, Ryan Lopez, Giovanny Valdovinos, Larizabeth Ruiz, Alexis Esquivel, Kayla Sanchez, Neiliann Pamatz, Sinai Angel, Mitzi Flores, Fatima Rosario, Makaya Huff, Rosario Olvera, Marina Sanchez, Miguel Aparicio, Bethzi Valdez, Alexis Pamatz, Vanesa Duarte, Rubi Serrano, Alexander Hernandez, Kenya Pineda.
