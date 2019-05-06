NESPELEM – Millpond Days, Nespelem’s annual community celebration, is set for Friday and Saturday, June 14-15.
Activities start Friday with a potluck honoring grand marshals at 5 p.m. in the town park. A dance and movie will be at 9 p.m.
Saturday events include at 5K run walk at 8 a.m. in the park, senior center fundraiser breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and street activities. The parade theme is “Respect the Horses, Respect the Tradition.”
