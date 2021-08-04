OKANOGAN – Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter is seeking monetary support to help the hundreds of cats and kittens the volunteer agency has taken in during the past few months.
“We are extremely full as in the past two months we have taken in 339 cats and we have a long waiting list for more to come in as soon as we have room,” said the organization. “A significant number of these were older adults, which have required extra funds for medical care, mostly lab work to help diagnose health issues.”
Homes are sought for all the cats, including older cats needing retirement homes.
“We also have a major upcoming surgery for one of our recent intakes to remove the head of her femur due to a longstanding injury of a dislocated hip,” said the group. “Once she has recovered she will looking for her forever home.
“Medical expenses are by far our biggest expense, but the cost daily care of this many cats in our care adds up quickly as well.”
A cat shelter partner, The NOAH Center in Stanwood, took in 183 of Animal Foster Care’s cats in the past two months.
“We are so grateful for their continued support,” said the group. “After 37 local adoptions, we have 213 cats in our care.”
The group recently incurred additional expenses to have fire prevention work done at its shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Road, Okanogan.
“With the increased risk this year and the scare we had two years ago with the fire getting so close to the shelter we knew we needed to take action,” said the group.
Work was done by Firewise.
Donations may be made to Okanogan County Animal Foster Care Association via PayPal; by mail at Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841, or by designating the association as the shopping beneficiary charity at smile.amazon.com.
AFC is a non-profit, no-kill cat shelter dedicated to providing a safe haven for cats until they can find a home.
