OMAK – Hearts Gathered, which operates the Waterfall School near Omak, is presenting an online Montessori classroom assistant’s course.
Classes begin Nov. 11 and end Dec. 16.
Participants completing all required aspects of the course earn the Association Montessori Internationale 6-12 orientation course certificate, said organizers.
The 60-hour course, formerly known as the elementary assistant’s course, is recommended for parents, assistants, administrators and anyone wishing to know more about Montessori education for children ages 6-12.
The course consists of 11 online instructor-led sessions with independent student work between class meetings, plus nine hours of observation. Weekly independent work will consist of hands-on independent activities, guided observation of children, readings, listening to assigned audio files and podcasts, small group discussions with members of the cohort and watching assigned videos.
The course includes an overview of Montessori developmental theory. Topics specific to the 6-12 course include details of:
• Characteristics of elementary-aged children.
• Collaborating with the children in their work.
• How to observe and how to use observation to support children.
• Freedom and responsibility.
• Supporting independence.
Included will be discussions about the Waterfall School and the preservation of indigenous languages through Montessori language immersion programs.
Presenter is Ellen Lebitz, an Association Montessori Internationale 6-12 trainer. Assisting her is Melissa Campobasso, AMI 6-12 diploma holder, Hearts Gathered elementary guide and education director.
Registration is at https://site.corsizio.com/c/5f8cdc069fcc64f0b41b861d/register.
The Waterfall School has a primary classroom for ages 3-6 and an elementary classroom for ages 6-12. It is a dual-language Montessori school that educates students using both Okanogan Salish and English, gradually increasing the use of Salish as the language proficiency of the teachers increases.
More information about the school is at www.heartsgathered.org/.
