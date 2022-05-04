OROVILLE - The 39th annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace will be May 8 on the grassy lawns of the U.S.-Canada border crossing on Highway 97 between Oroville and Osoyoos, B.C.
The event began in 1983 when American peace activists received a mock up of a cruise missile representing opposition testing of the devices at Cold Lake, Alberta. The Americans took the missile to the gates of Boeing in Seattle, where they staged a public protest against the arms industry.
The walk was observed virtually for the past two years.
This year, people will walk south from Haynes Point Provincial Park at 1 p.m. Sunday and north from the Oroville Public Library at noon.
As usual, advance arrangements are made with both U.S. and Canadian authorities, said organizers. However, where the group usually meets is on Canadian soil, which means U.S. citizens will have to be registered on Arrive Can app and show proof of COVID vaccination.
Those unable to meet these requirements will have to stay on the south side of poplar trees marking the border.
Organizers noted there are armed conflicts everywhere on the globe affecting ordinary people of different nationalities, ethnicities, religions and race.
