OMAK – Students of private music teachers will offer an online holiday recital this year.
The program is scheduled to go live at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 on the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association Facebook page.
A fall concert of piano and string music was posted Nov. 14. It can be viewed on the group’s Facebook page.
