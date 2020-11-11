Some go remote, others turn to percussion, strings
OKANOGAN – Teaching in online, hybrid or socially distanced formats – or a combination thereof – is a challenge for teachers, but perhaps more so for music teachers.
With the exception of strings and percussion, all instruments used in local schools’ bands require lots of student-produced air for sound to come out. Singers also expel plenty of wind.
In a COVID-19 world, state officials don’t want to take a chance of virus spread via that musical air. They’re requiring masks be worn in school and specifically prohibiting in-person music lessons.
“It’s so sad,” said Kathy Bryson, music teacher for Okanogan Middle/High Schools. “I am so frustrated with Washington state. We have all of our sports teams practicing, our football team holding scrimmages, yet our bands and choirs in our state cannot play or sing. We are not allowed to do that in person at all – not even outside. It’s awful. They are killing our programs.”
Karen Pace, music teacher with the Grand Coulee Dam School District, said the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and state Department of Labor and Industries have ruled that the “‘activity’ called music” is banned for now. State and national music educators’ groups are negotiating with the state to inform them that music is a class and not an activity; it falls under national educational requirements, she said.
“Proper safety has been in place for months as evidenced by many schools in Washington and the nation holding safe in-person classes,” she said. “Much research has been done since March (when the COVID outbreak began) on droplets and safety protocols have been put in place.”
She said both agencies apparently did not have the current research when the decision was made.
“Also, (it’s) rather perplexing that sports were represented at the meetings and not music education,” Pace said. “Hopefully that has changed.”
Bryson said her middle school students and some high school students have purchased subscriptions to SmartMusic, and are practicing their instruments through that source. Some are using a free website, Practicing Musician.
“It’s a super-great source created by teachers and professional musicians specifically for this COVID period,” she said. “I actually helped build the euphonium section. It was an interesting process.”
Bryson said she has only a couple of beginning band students, which is “also killing the program.”
So far, she’s seeing only her high school band and choir students in person and is trying to be creative with what they do.
“The band has been playing the buckets, trash cans (and) garbage cans of years past,” she said, alluding to music pieces that employ unconventional items to make music. “I love that we are studying rhythm - we were working on this piece for the spring concert last year - but I am concerned about skills on our instruments and playing ability levels.”
She’s also throwing more music theory at her upper-level students “and we are looking for acoustic classical guitars, so if you know of anyone who has a guitar laying around that they would be willing to donate to our cause, please let me know. At least we can play guitar together.”
She said most of her students are enjoying being able to have time to add to their music knowledge.
Bryson said the band has plans for a performance video.
“That was our class project when the kids first came back to school, but we discovered the school’s (Internet) bandwidth doesn’t allow students to work on computers at school, so students cannot work on this project in class, so it got put on hold right now,” she said. “Thus, the guitars.”
She said she tries to employ an Army motto used by her husband, Joe, during his time in Iraq: “Improvise, adapt and overcome.”
At Okanogan’s elementary level, Virginia Grainger music teacher Marilou Baker is teaching fifth grade this year.
“The only reason the school elected not to be doing music this year is the (kindergarten to fifth grade) curriculum that was selected (for online learning) doesn’t have music for all grade levels,” she said.
“There is so much music to teach without singing – rhythm, pitch, genres, history, etc.,” she said. “Our kids are still going to specialists, but it’s library, tech, PE, art – not music.”
She said music is still offered elsewhere, with teachers going from room to room.
In Omak, hybrid instruction – a combination of online instruction alternating with in-person groups - is just starting.
“Current state guidance does not allow performing wind instruments, even with the specialized masks and bell covers, but once they read the research and allow it, that is what we will be doing,” said Calvin Gorman, instrumental teacher for Omak Middle/High Schools.
“My high school band will be learning drum line music together until we are allowed to pay in person, since strings and percussion are allowed in person,” he said.
Online teaching involves rehearsing pieces with recordings while everyone is on mute, with Gorman going student by student to hear them playing one at a time, he said.
“And then we go back on mute and playing along with the recordings,” he said. “We will continue to produce virtual ensemble pieces until we are able to perform together indoors with specialized masks and bell covers.”
His high school students have produced two online pieces: The school fight song with the high school band and the Herbie Hancock song “Chameleon,” by the jazz band.
They can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2iXA9LzKBs and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAZG2_q5zfA, respectively, or via the district’s Facebook page.
At Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, audio recordings also are being made, said teacher David Mills, who’s in his first year with the Methow Valley School District. YouTube videos and/or CDs are planned.
“Jazz band is our only fall semester music class, so they are working in small combos to make their own music,” he said.
He has one fully remote student in the group, but the rest rehearse outside “to help mitigate the spread of aerosols released from students’ instruments,” he said. “We have special bell covers and masks that allow us to play indoors for 30 minutes per day.”
When the group is ready to record, the students will don their bell covers and masks, and record inside.
A grant funded purchase of microphones for students to check out and take home, Mills said.
“Through this we are able to get microphones to online-only students to allow them to record their music and submit it,” he said. “Then I’ll combine it all and we will have our music for the semester.”
Pace plans a similar approach in Grand Coulee once she’s allowed to return to in-person teaching.
For now, “we are still online with music,” she said. “It is very difficult to do. We have group time, but Zoom will not broadcast all voices or instruments at once. There is also a lag when using the Zoom share feature. We utilize a lot of private Zoom lesson time.”
When in-classroom is allowed, her musicians will maintain social distances and wear masks.
“Masks are adaptable to instruments and we are ready with bell covers, microphone screens for flutes and performers,” Pace said. “We will also be using ‘puppy pads’ for the moisture from brass instruments.
Brass instruments have “spit valves” for release of excess moisture that builds up inside their tubing.
Pace said her chorus is participating in the district’s Zoom Veterans Day assembly. A Zoom Christmas program also is planned.
While most local schools still offer music, Bridgeport has suspended it for the year.
“Unfortunately, we do not have a music program this year. We put it on hold due to COVID,” said Bridgeport Elementary School music teacher Kevin Morgan, who’s teaching fifth grade this year.
“Because they were concerned with how a music program would function with the pandemic restrictions, they did not replace me this year,” said former Bridgeport secondary music teacher Derek Pulsifer, who now teaches music at North Omak Elementary.
“Everyone is sad but dealing with each day as it comes,” Pace said. “We love making music together even when it’s not synchronous.”
