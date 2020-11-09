TWISP – A music theory class is offered by Cascadia, the Methow Music Association.
Lynette Westendorf created the class and resource guide for musicians at all levels of learning.
Students of all ages can journey through the course, following a traditional course that progresses through basic concepts to more advanced or choose where to begin based on interest or past experience.
Weekly homework assignments are part of the fun in the course, said Cascadia.
Registration is through the organization’s website, www.cascadiamusic.org/music-theory-class.
