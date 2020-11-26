NESPELEM – The Light Up Nespelem Car Parade will be Dec. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Decorating will start at 5 p.m.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will go through the HUD housing areas and town.
Because of COVID-19, no gathering is planned afterward.
