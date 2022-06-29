Event includes dancing, drumming and stick games
NESPELEM – The Nespelem Celebration, with dancing, drumming, vendors and more, runs July 7-10 at the celebration grounds and dance arbor off Highway 155 at Lower Columbia River Road.
Thursday is warm-up night, with activities at 7 p.m.
Dance contests begin at 7 p.m. Friday and continue at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Master of ceremonies is Sonny Quinto, while Walter Williams will be arena director. Sonny Doney is the head drum judge.
A tiny tots category is offered for those 6 and younger. Each child will be paid each session, said organizers.
Junior categories, for those 7-12, are girls and boys’ fancy, girls’ jingle, boys’ grass, and girls and boys’ traditional.
Teen categories, ages 13-17, are fancy and traditional for boys and girls, girls’ jingle and boys’ grass.
Junior adults, ages 18-26, and senior adults, 37-55, can choose from fancy, jingle and traditional dances for women, and fancy, grass and traditional styles for men.
Golden ages dancers, those age 56 and older, will have combined women’s and combined men’s categories.
Specials are planned for veterans, plus crow hop, chicken dance, women’s short fringe (40 and older) and others to be announced.
All drums are welcome, organizers said. A drum contest is planned, although non-contest drums also can perform.
The event will be drug-, alcohol-, fireworks- and firearms-free.
Also planned is a stick game tournament with $75,000 in prize money offered.
First to Show Up Tournament, with $5,000 added purse, is a single-elimination event on Friday night. Three to five players make up a team; payout goes through fourth place.
The Saturday Main Tournament, with a $50,000 purse, features three- to five-player teams in double-elimination format. Payout is to fourth place.
Sunday brings the Last to Leave Tournament, with $10,000 added purse. Teams of five to 10 players will compete for cash prizes through fourth place.
Entry fees will be charged for all the adult tournaments.
A youth tournament, with $5,000 purse, is planned for those age 14 and younger and carries no entry fee. It pays to fourth place.
Organizers also plan “gas gouging drawings” for tournament teams.
A variety of vendors will be on site.
Powwow information is available from Deeanna Whalawitsa-Beeson, 509-632-2265; Shelly Davis, 509-978-9867, and Angela Iukes, 509-978-9336. Drum contact is Sonny Doney, 406-871-8239, and vendor contact is Matilda Bob, 509-634-6000.
Stick game contacts are Darnell Sam, 509-634-0772; Shelley Dick, 509-634-1175; Shondean Shorty, 509-634-1853, and Jossie Dick, 509-634-1151.
