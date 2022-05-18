CURLEW - Jasmine Templet has been hired at NCW Libraries branch librarian for the Curlew Public Library.
She began work May 3 and succeeds Emily Patterson, who served the library for more than six years.
Templet moved to Curlew from Barrow, Alaska, where she worked as an academic librarian at IỊisaġvik Tribal College for three years. She previously worked for 15 years at Baton Rouge Parish Library in Louisiana.
Templet earned her bachelor of arts degree from Louisiana State University and her master’s in library and information science from Texas Woman’s University.
“I am passionate about equity in rural libraries,” Templet said. “Working in a rural Alaskan community, where many children had no access to the Internet, I love that rural libraries are able to offer technology, Iinternet and library materials that people might not otherwise be able to access in remote areas.”
She said she’s looking forward to offering library programming again.
“People are really hungry for it,” she said.
The Curlew library is one of 30 libraries in the NCW Libraries system.
