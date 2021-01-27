OKANOGAN — The new Matsura mural walking tour got a boost recently when descriptive placards and a new mural were installed downtown.
Okanogan Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the walking tour and mural projects, with member Doug Woodrow taking the lead.
Several murals were installed on downtown buildings a few years ago. They’re reproductions of photographs taken by Japanese native Frank S. Matsura, who came to Conconully and later Okanogan just after the turn of the last century. He was in Okanogan County from 1903 until his death in 1913.
“The murals have languished over the years with no unifying theme or explanation,” said Woodrow. “The explosion in cellphone use and dense Wi-Fi coverage has made it possible to create a portable, self-guided, narrated tour of the murals.”
Woodrow, his wife, Marie, Denise Varner and Scott Duncan recently braved cold weather to put up placards and the new mural, said the chamber.
Doug Woodrow said he collaborated with graphic artist Casey Clark in Cle Elum to create the placards and a brochure with a brief description and QR code for each mural.
Woodrow said he and his wife have been living in Cle Elum during the COVID shutdown to help with their granddaughter’s online schooling and get home every few weeks.
Financing came through Okanogan city hotel-motel tax funds allocated to the chamber.
“When flashed with a smart phone, the QR code opens the Matsura section of the chamber Web page,” Woodrow said. “From there you scroll to the mural number and listen to an in-depth history of that mural.”
He said he’s in the process of recording more files which Bill Black, the chamber’s Web administrator, will add to the website.
Clark aided in the design and printing of the walking tour brochure, which features a map of downtown Okanogan with numbered locations of each mural. The brochure also contains the QR code, directions to Matsura’s grave at the Okanogan City Cemetery and other landmarks in Okanogan.
On Jan. 7, the foursome placed five placards and a four-by eight-foot mural that had been in storage for years.
“With each visit I will place more of the placards,” he said. “Last year’s grant bought the brochures and 18 placards. We’ve been approved for four new large murals and about eight new placards from the hotel• motel fund for 2021.”
Online collaboration “has been the only way to work this year” and Barry George on his computer at the Okanogan County Historical Society has been a vital link in the project, Woodrow said.
“His research skills have uncovered a wealth of background information on the murals,” Woodrow said.
The murals were begun several years ago by chamber volunteers Tim Shrout and Polly Johnson. Working with the Washington State University Matsura Collection curators they ordered the digital files for the first few murals. That was shortly after the introduction of burnable CDs.
“The files, upwards of one gigabyte, had to be large enough to avoid pixilation when enlarge to four feet by eight feet,” said Woodrow. “Shortly after, Georgene Fitzgerald (of Malott) and I got involved.”
Woodrow and then-Okanogan art teacher Dan Brown installed the first big, three• part mural of Matsura’s shop on the Bike Shop wall on South Second Avenue, as well as a few others.
Later, city planner Chris Johnson and Woodrow installed a few more.
“As the collection grew it became apparent we needed a way to curate and explain the murals,” Woodrow said. “A few of Matsura’s kin had come through town when I was at summer school in Mexico, and I felt we had lost an opportunity to host them properly, especially lacking a brochure map or even an explanation below each mural.
“I had done a few armchair history presentations at the foot of various murals but we needed a way to capture the interest of a tourist or pedestrian. The exponential growth of cellphones and networks solved that problem.”
Murals, art exhibits and their locations include:
• Matsura centennial river overlook, First Avenue and Pine Street.
• The bachelors, First Avenue at Pine Street.
• Bureau Hotel, First Avenue at the former Fletcher’s Key building.
• Matsura and Kahlow, post office flagpole park.
• Girls swimming, Norman Street and Second Avenue.
• Railroad executives auto tour, Second avenue on former House of Draperies building.
• Sledding party, drive• through of North Cascades Bank at Second Avenue and Pine Street.
• Boys swimming, save as above.
• Auto tour, same as above.
• Old fire hall, Third Avenue and Oak Street on the fire hall building facing the courthouse.
• City council, Third Avenue at the city hall memorial fountain.
• Pet parade, Pine Street entry wall of the library between Second and Third avenues.
• O.H. Woody hand• tinted pictures, inside the library.
• Chief La Ke Kin (Chilliwist Jim), Pine Street wall of Reinbold law offices between Second and Third avenues.
• Photo montage, window of the Monroe Building on Second Avenue between Pine and Queen streets.
• Matsura’s photo shop, Queen Street wall of the Bike Shop between First and Second avenues.
