WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has announced the sixth annual Congressional Art Competition for central Washington.
All high school students in his district are invited to participate, he said.
“The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity for students in central Washington to tell a story and express themselves through art,” said Newhouse. “Year after year, I am impressed by the talent and creativity of these young people, and I look forward to seeing the new submissions. I encourage those who are interested to submit their artwork for the chance to be honored in our nation’s capital.”
All artwork and paperwork must be delivered to one of Newhouse’s district offices by April 30.
The winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and first place winners will receive two plane tickets to Washington, D.C. Second and third place winners will have their artwork hang in Newhouse’s Yakima and Richland offices.
Among last year’s winners was Meredith Sconce of Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School.
More information is available on Newhouse’s website, www.newhouse.gov/services/art-competition, from staff member Johnny Alavez at Johnny.Alavez@mail.house.gov or by phone at 202-225-5816.
