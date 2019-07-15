WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has announced the start of the 2019 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge, which will take place until Nov. 1, 2019.
All students in the district can participate, either individually or in groups of up to four.
“Central Washington is lucky to have incredible STEM teachers and resources,” said Newhouse. “I have been impressed with students’ work in past years, and I encourage any student with an interest in computer science or coding to submit an app. I look forward to this year’s submissions.”
The competition submission period runs until 9 a.m. Pacific standard time on Nov. 1. The winner will be selected by a panel of expert judges, and the winning app will be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol.
Information is available at https://newhouse.house.gov/services/2018-contressional-app-challenge.
