OKANOGAN – A Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony is planned Aug. 22 at the American Legion Hall, 801 N. Second Ave.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, will host the 2 p.m. event, which is the second of three honoring Vietnam-era veterans, including unreturned veterans, and their families.
Newhouse, in partnership with the Vietnam War 50th commemoration will present veterans with a service lapel pin and certificate of appreciation for their service.
The event is open to the public.
Vietnam-era veterans interested in being honored can sign up online at https://newhouse.house.gov/vietnam-war-50th-commemoration or contact Newhouse assistant Britten Hershberger at 509-452-3243.
