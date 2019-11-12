OROVILLE — Santa Claus will make several appearances in the northern portion of Okanogan County this holiday season.
The Oroville holiday celebration is planned at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1276 Main St.
A tree lighting and visit from Santa is planned. Santa will be delivered by the Oroville Fire Department for taking wishes and greeting the children. Scouts, led by Rocky Devon and Don Charnholm, will serve hot chocolate and hot dogs and the library will host crafts for youngsters. Oroville School District students will provide music for caroling.
In Conconully, the annual community tree lighting and Santa Days celebration will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
Tonasket’s Winterfest will be celebrated throughout town Dec. 6-7.
Friday brings holiday bazaars throughout town. Saturday bring pictures with Santa from 1-3 p.m., a parade at 4:30 p.m., along with hot chocolate, a chili contest a more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.