OKANOGAN – Okanogan and Omak plan fall cleanup events Nov. 2.
Residents will be able to dispose of yard waste and leaves without charge by bagging debris and placing it in their normal garbage pickup location. Debris should be bagged or tied into bundles and put out the night before.
Up to five free garbage bags will be available from Okanogan City Hall for that city’s residents.
There’s no limit to the number of bags or bundles that can be put out. Bags or bundles cannot exceed 60 pounds each.
Acceptable items to put out include leaves, grass clippings, weeds, and small tree branches and trimmings. Branches must be four feet long or shorter and can be up to three inches in diameter.
Fence posts, boards, plywood, tires, plastics, metals, large branches, stumps and hazardous waste will not be accepted.
In both cities, Sunrise Disposal will pick up the debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.