INCHELIUM – Carmen Peone, Inchelium, has released the second book in her “True to Heart” trilogy.
“Heart of Courage” was released March 25.
“Determined to follow her dreams of racing, raising horses and selling them to Hudson’s Bay Fort Colville, Spupaleena wouldn’t back down. Not even when her father forced her to care for a dead woman’s baby,” said a description of the novel.
Peone lives on the Colville Indian Reservation with her tribal member husband. She teaches archery to youth in the school system, competes on her horses and, mentored under tribal member Marguerite Ensminger, writes fiction that includes Colville tribal culture and traditions, said an announcement from Peone.
According to the book description, Spupaleena is a Sinyekst Indian, the only one brave enough to challenge tradition. Girls in her village are of the tender age to marry, but that is the last thing on her mind. Her dream is to race and raise horses and sell them.
But her father has other plans and arranges for his daughter to care for a 3-month-old baby whose mother is gravely ill in hopes Spupaleena will settle down and behave like the rest of the maidens in their village, the description continues.
Pregnant Elizabeth Gardner is torn between encouraging her Sinyekst friend’s vision, knowing she possesses a raw talent, and convincing her closest friend to change dreams due to threats and incidents that impend her safety - even at the strain of their bond.
As friendships and family relations constrict, resentment turns into forgiveness, and fear turns into courage, one young maiden learns what it means to be truly depended on by another, the description said.
