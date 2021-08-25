OMAK – Don Nutt, Coulee City, won the best of show prize at the 40th annual Omak Western and Native Art Show, which ran Aug. 12-15 in conjunction with the Omak Stampede.
The Okanogan County Artists Association event “was a great success and we’d like to thank the artists who came to display their work all those who took came to view the great collection of art from around the Northwest,” said Karyl Hubbard, spokeswoman for the organization.
She said the group appreciates those who donated money to help cover the show’s expenses.
Nutt’s winning oil painting was “Somewhere in Heaven.”
Sherry Orchard, Walla Walla, took the people’s choice award, voted on by art show attendees.
Other winners were Tina Reeve-Tharp, best Western art; the Sinkietqu Okanogan Basketweavers Association booth, best local heritage; Tillie Gore of the basketweavers group, poster award for a woven cornhusk “Stagbag,” and David Craig, Eatonville, best Native American for his stretched rawhide portrait.
