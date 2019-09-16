OMAK - Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare directors gathered in Winthrop at the end of August for their annual board retreat.
Topics of discussion included board roles and responsibilities, trends for behavioral health care and plans for the future.
The board invited members of the agency’s management team to join them to present a year in review on the programs they manage. Presentations were provided on substance use disorder services, the Highlands Clubhouse, crisis response services, peer support, Shove House, mental health outpatient services, child and adolescent services, finance, human resources, quality assurance, marketing and administration.
OBHC is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2002 and is dedicated to providing services and support to the communities of Okanogan County, said the group.
Its mission is to provide holistic behavioral health services that promote wellness and sustain recovery in Okanogan County.
