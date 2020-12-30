OMAK – Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare recently made donations to three community organizations.
Beneficiaries include the St. Nicholas Fund basket program, $500; Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation, $600, and the Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement, $100.
“These local non-profits play important roles in in the health and well-being of our entire community,” said OBHC Board Chairman Dennis Rabidou. “We are proud to support the work they do.”
