OKANOGAN – Video games figure into the real games Okanogan High School students are playing this week during homecoming festivities.
Theme for the week is “Gamer Dawgs (Press Start).”
Dress-up days, activities and lunch games are planned, along with Friday’s football game against Cascade. The game starts at 7 p.m. on the school field, 244 S. Fifth Ave., with halftime activities planned.
Today is pajama day. Homecoming art projects were put up and the lunch game was Guitar Hero.
Tuesday’s dress-up theme is classic video characters. The lunch game is Mario Cart.
Wednesday’s dress-up is class colors. Other activities include goofy games, powder puff football and macho volleyball.
Thursday brings “unplugged day” (black out) with the lunch game of Just Dance. After-school activities include volleyball and soccer, both against Omak.
“Random acts of royalty” are planned Monday through Thursday.
Friday’s dress-up is Bulldog pride. A pep assembly is planned. Evening brings the football game.
The homecoming dance is planned from 8-11 p.m. Saturday in the school cafetorium. Admission will be charged.
Music is by Mixology Entertainment.
As part of district-wide support, Virginia Grainger Elementary School is having spirit week Oct. 21-25. Dress-up days are pajama day, Monday; inside-out day, Tuesday; color day (all one color), Wednesday; team day (favorite jersey, shirt or colors), Thursday, and Bulldog pride day (Bulldog gear or crimson and gray), Friday.
