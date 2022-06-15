OKANOGAN – Consumer fireworks could be set off only on July 4 and New Year’s Eve under an ordinance approved June 7 by the Okanogan City Council.
The council amended the fireworks ordinance to narrow the time period during which people could set off fireworks in the city and also to allow the mayor and fire chief to ban the pyrotechnics if conditions warrant.
“The intent is to update and change necessary verbiage to bring current and allow the authority of the mayor and the fire chief to ban fireworks entirely due to severe weather and/or special conditions,” said a memo from Public Safety Director/Fire Chief Jeremy Patrick.
Under state law, the changes won’t take effect for a year.
The amended ordinance renames fireworks legal in the city from “common” fireworks to “consumer” fireworks, and recognizes changes made in the Uniform Fire Code since the original ordinance was approved in the late 1980s.
Under the old ordinance, fireworks could be set off from noon July 28 to noon July 6.
The amendment narrows the time for fireworks detonation from noon to midnight July 4 and adds the period of noon Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Under the change, the mayor can prohibit use of fireworks “upon recommendation by the fire chief due to weather conditions such as extremely low humidity or wind factor. Discharge or ignition of any such fireworks at any other time within the city is prohibited,” according to the new ordinance.
The amendment also outlines dates and times during which fireworks may be sold: Noon to 11 p.m. June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 to July 4, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 5, and noon to 11 p.m. Dec. 27-31.
Penalties also are outlined in the change.
The amendment also addresses commercial fireworks displays, licensing for consumer fireworks stands, and agricultural and wildlife fireworks.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Dollar General pull back on a store on North Second Avenue because of high construction costs.
-Learned Dendarii LLC, former Fowler’s Trailer Court, wants to add 20 mobile homes to its park at the south end of town.
