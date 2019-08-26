OKANOGAN – The Okanogan High School class of 1959 will have its 60th reunion Sept. 13-14.
The event beings Friday with a 5 p.m. get-together at the Club, 125 Pine St. A no-host dinner is planned.
Saturday brings a 5 p.m. social hour at the Okanogan Eagles Club, 1820 N. Second Ave. A class picture will be taken at 5:15 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.