Thursday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. Market class Beef Barn
9 a.m. Rabbit judging Rabbit Barn
9 a.m. Swine market class Berg Brothers Pavilion
9 a.m. Horse fitting and showing Arena
10 a.m. Magician Jeff Evans Stage
11 a.m. Safety demonstration PUD area
11 a.m. Singalong with Chris Eric Stage
Noon Toenail trimming demonstration Rabbit Barn
Noon Fitting and showing, agility Rabbit Barn
Noon Brock Hires Stage
1 p.m. Breeding class Beef Barn
1 p.m. Halter, foal, yearling Horse Barn
1 p.m. Horsemanship, Western pleasure Arena
1 p.m. Reining, Western or English riding Arena
1 p.m. Halter class Little Beef Barn
2 p.m. Safety demonstration PUD area
4:30 p.m. Fitting and showing demonstration Sheep Barn
4:30 p.m. Lota Duarte Stage
5 p.m. Little people fitting and showing Sheep Barn
5 p.m. Casey Martin Stage
6 p.m. Lads and lassies Sheep Barn
7 p.m. Mouse Maze Expo Rabbit Barn
7 p.m. Queen pageant Stage
8 p.m. “The Sandlot” movie Courtyard
Friday, Sept. 10
9 a.m. Fitting and showing Beef Barn
9 a.m. Fitting and showing Rabbit Barn
9 a.m. Swine fitting and showing Berg Brothers Pavilion
9 a.m. Horse trail classes Small arena
9 a.m. Judging, fitting and showing Goat Barn
10 a.m. Fitting and showing Poultry Barn
10 a.m. Singalong with Chris Eric Stage
11 a.m. Fitting and showing fun Sheep Barn
11 a.m. Fitting and showing Little Beef Barn
11 a.m. Magician Jeff Evans Stage
Noon Stock seat, Western riding Big arena
Noon English equitation, pleasure driving Big arena
Noon Hypnotist Gavin Hooper Stage
1 p.m. Bareback equitation, lead line Big arena
1 p.m. Walk/trot Big arena
2 p.m. Kids’ yard games Courtyard
3 p.m. Trail class Small arena
3 p.m. Slime making demonstration Arts and Crafts Building
3 p.m. Nashville Stars Stage
4:30 p.m. Dynamic Duos Sheep Barn
5 p.m. Horse race signups Jockey area
5 p.m. Adult fitting and showing Sheep Barn
5 p.m. Jessica Lynne Witty Stage
7 p.m. ProWest rodeo Arena
7 p.m. Wild horse races Arena
8 p.m. Rabbit story time Rabbit Barn
9 p.m. Jessica Lynne Witty Stage
Saturday, Sept. 11
8 a.m. Horse games Both arenas
10 a.m. Small animal round robin Rabbit Barn area
10 a.m. Loveage Stage
11 a.m. Large animal round robin Courtyard
11 a.m. Judging contest Poultry Barn
11 a.m. Sandy and Friends Stage
Noon Best-dressed rabbit Rabbit Barn
Noon Team roping, barrel racing Arena
Noon Nashville Country Stars Stage
1 p.m. Costume contest Little Beef Barn
1 p.m. Horse racing Track
2 p.m. Costume contest Poultry Barn
2 p.m. Dress-up competition Goat Barn
2 p.m. Hypnotist Gavin Hooper Stage
2 p.m. Sash-making table with former queen Cora Diehl Jones Hall
3 p.m. Market stock sale Berg Brothers Pavilion
3 p.m. Rock painting demonstration Arts and Crafts Building
3 p.m. Good4U Stage
5 p.m. Horse race signup Jockey area
5 p.m. Julie DuBois Stage
6 p.m. Nicole Unser Stage
6 p.m. Rabbit agility Rabbit Barn
7 p.m. ProWest rodeo Arena
7 p.m. Wild horse races Arena
7 p.m. Hypnotist Gavin Hooper Stage
8 p.m. Popcorn and glow sticks Rabbit Barn
9 p.m. The Company Band Stage
Sunday, Sept. 12
8 a.m. Rabbit barn awards Rabbit Barn
8 a.m. Cowboy church Stage
9 a.m. Parade of champions Stage
10 a.m. What 4 Stage
Noon Horse racing Track
Noon Nicole Unser Stage
1 p.m. Fur and feather auction
2 p.m. Queen coronation Stage
3 p.m. Fair closes
Ongoing: Goat Barn games, Girl Scout scavenger hunt, “Guess Where” photo contest in the photography area of the Arts and Crafts Building
