OKANOGAN – Okanogan Days, the city’s celebration of summer’s start, will be Saturday, June 1, on downtown streets.
The festival begins a full day of activity in town, with a street fair, parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, fun run and Okanogan High School graduation to cap the festivities.
Events start at 7 a.m. with the Okanogan Kiwanis Club’s pancake feed on Queen Street next to The Bike Shop. The menu includes pancakes, sausages and beverages.
Proceeds go toward the club’s youth and community service projects.
Breakfast will be served until around 10:30 a.m.
Next up is the Sunny Okanogan 5K Fun Run. Race check-in is at 7:30 a.m. at the Dawg House, 134 S. Second Ave., with the run/walk starting at 8 a.m.
The first 100 people to register will get a free T-shirt.
The street fair starts at 9 a.m., with setup during the previous hour.
Booth spaces, at 10 feet square, are available, with additional space available upon request. Food vendors must have an Okanogan County health district permit.
The street fair runs until 2 p.m.
More information is available from the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce website, https://okchamber.com.
The ninth annual Hoops for Hope 3-on-3 basketball tournament begins at 9 a.m. on downtown streets. The event is a fundraiser for The Support Center, which assists victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt.
Team registration closed May 27.
“We already have lots of teams signed up and we are looking forward to having a great event,” chamber President Bess Derting said last week.
Parade lineup is at 10 a.m. at the Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St. The procession starts at 11 a.m.
No entry fee or pre-registration is needed to participate in the fair.
Among the entries will be citizen of the year Janet Culp and business of the year Reinbold and Gardner.
Children’s games and other activities also are planned downtown.
Free swimming will be offered at the Okanogan Pool, in Alma Park, from noon to 2 p.m.
The Okanogan Friends of the Library book sale will run all day in front of the library, 228 W. Pine St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.