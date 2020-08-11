CAYUSE MOUNTAIN — The 46th annual Okanogan Family (Barter) Faire has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the Okanogan Family Fair board of directors made the unanimous decision late last month.
“Okanogan County is experiencing such a surge in COVID-19 cases, that it made news throughout the northwest,” organizers said. “Currently, our county remains in Phase 2 of re-opening, which means county agencies are prohibited from issuing public gathering/festival permits for now into the foreseeable future.”
Organizers said they remain hopeful to have a spring 2021 faire and are working on an online fall fair.
“We are looking into a web-based event or the possibility of hosting a daytime operated fall faire farmer’s Market at our site,” Okanogan Family Fair Manager Cynthia Benitez said. “Possibilities are still being researched.”
In 1974, the Faire was created to help the community connect and barter surplus harvest and goods for other goods needed for winter. Through the years, the Okanogan Family Faire has become an annual event attracting vendors, musicians, artists and crafts people from communities, near and far.
The Okanogan Family Faire is a non-profit organization, with a purpose to provide community events which support public education on a broad range of traditional, rural, economic, and spiritual values that reflect respect for the diversity of all people, wildlife and earth.
