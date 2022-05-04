OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Valley Farmers Market will open for the season at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in Legion Park.
Early season offerings usually include plant starts, food and beverage vendors and music.
Organizers have waived the vendor application fee this year and offer a partial insurance reimbursement. There is a charge for back-in spaces.
A second market will start later this spring in Omak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.