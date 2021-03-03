OKANOGAN – Several Okanogan High School Future Business Leaders of America members qualified for state competition by placing in the top 6 at a regional contest Feb. 24.
“Though our chapter is smaller than usual, this group has been committed and fared exceptionally well,” said adviser Zach Spaet.
Competitors and their placings – with first through sixth places qualifying for state – are:
McCalla Chesledon – 1, intro to business presentation (with Calum Weston and Joseph Richards). 2, management decision making (with Caleb Craddock and Corbin Peterson). 3, intro to event planning (with Reyya Edmin). 4, intro to business procedures.
Caleb Craddock – 1, intro to information technology. 2, entrepreneurship (with Sydney Varshock). 2, management decision making (with Chesledon and Peterson). 2, job interview.
Reyya Edmin – 1, business ethics. 1, intro to business procedures. 2, intro to business communication. 3, intro to event planning (with Chesledon).
Corbin Peterson – 2, accounting. 2, management decision making (with Craddock and Chesledon).
Joseph Richards – 1, intro to business presentation (with Weston and Chesledon). 3, intro to financial math. 3, intro to business procedures. 3, intro to information technology.
Sydney Varshock – 1, intro to business communication. 2, intro to public speaking. 2, impromptu speaking. 2, entrepreneurship (with Craddock).
Calum Weston – 1, intro to business presentation (with Weston and Chesledon). 2, intro to business procedures. 2, intro to information technology. 2, intro to business.
