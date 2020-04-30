OKANOGAN - McKenna Roberts, a student at Okanogan High School, has been named eastern Washington student representative to the state Board of Education.
She will succeed Autymn Wilde, Spokane Valley, whose term expires in May.
Applicants for the position were interviewed April 17 via the Zoom platform.
Also interviewed were Sage Scott of Pateros, and applicants from Hanford, LaCrosse and AC Davis high schools.
The western Washington representative is Margarita Amezcua, Auburn. Her term expires in May 2021.
According to the state, the Board of Education provides leadership in kindergarten through 12th graduation education policy-making, oversight of schools serving that student population, and advocacy for student personal growth and success.
