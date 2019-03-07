TACOMA — An Okanogan High School student won the state Poetry Out Loud recitation contest March 2 and will head to the national competition later this spring in Washington, D.C.
Madeline Luther qualified for the state competition by winning the regional competition Jan. 31 in Spokane.
She is the first Okanogan student to make the final round of the state competition and, thus, the first to win the state championship, said English teacher Dennis O’Connor, who coordinates the school’s Poetry Out Loud contest.
The national competition will be April 30 in Washington, D.C.
As state champion, Luther won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete for $50,000 in scholarships at the national level.
The national winner gets a $20,000 college scholarship.
Luther will receive $200 as a state prize and Okanogan High School will get $500 to purchase poetry books.
She was coached by Methow Arts poetry coach Thome George. O’Connor also credited English teacher Sandra Colbert and drama teacher Trisha Bradley for helping Luther prepare.
Meliza Redulla of North Thurston High School was the runner up. Thirteen students competed in the state finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.