CONCONULLY – Salmon Lake Dam, the Okanogan Irrigation District structure holding back Conconully Lake, is 100 years old this year and part of an irrigation system that initially was deemed too expensive to build.
The dam, on the upper lake, is predated by Conconully Dam on Conconully Reservoir – also known as the upper lake - and a host of smaller irrigation systems.
The 54-foot-high Salmon Lake Dam was constructed between 1919 and 1921 to turn the natural Salmon Lake into an irrigation water impoundment by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which retains ownership. It runs 1,260 feet long at its crest, and holds back a maximum of 15,700 acre-feet of water.
Before “The Project,” there were several irrigation ditches in the area. They were small, with each watering a few acres for corn, potatoes, grain, hay and gardens.
But the value of irrigation was demonstrated and the ditches were enlarged and others constructed, according to according to the National Register of Historic Places application filed in 1972 to list Conconully Dam.
The application was made by former legislator Robert M. French on behalf of the Okanogan County Historical Society. Listing came two years later.
Before 1905 and 1906, 15 private ditches diverted water from Salmon Creek for irrigation, according to “A Pioneer Project,” by H.A. Yates, 1968.
Construction urged
President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Reclamation Act of June 17, 1902, and Okanogan-area residents began to urge construction of a project to aid development of potentially productive farming lands, the said National Resister application, which relied on Yates’ book for background.
In September 1902, a mass meeting convened in Okanogan and initial steps were taken to form the Okanogan Improvement Club. A committee was named to write a petition to the secretary of the interior, and a petition bearing more than 200 signatures was submitted in 1903, according to Yates.
The petition argued that 99 percent of the Salmon River’s waters “go to waste through the inability of the people to control it” and that a “comparatively inexpensive” reservoir would retain the water and reclaim some 50,000-75,000 acres of land.
The project was twice declared not feasible, but residents refused to accept the verdict.
“The first board of engineers recommended that the project be dropped on account of its ‘excessive cost of $45 per acre,’” wrote O.H. Woody in “Glimpses of Pioneer Life of Okanogan County, Washington,” published in 1924 by the Okanogan Independent.
“A later board of engineers recommended the project, but official action was not forthcoming and word was received that the project would not be undertaken,” Woody’s book continued.
Barton Robinson, a hotelier, orchardist and civic leader from Omak, had joined other Robinson Flat settlers in constructing an irrigation ditch from Salmon Creek in 1902. But, after considerable work was done, the project was abandoned in favor of the proposed government project, according to Woody.
“Mr. Robinson is credited with having had a large share in the task of interesting the reclamation service in the Pogue Flat project,” but also credited others, including S.T. Sterling, W.E. Kirkpatrick, the Hendrick and Petersen brothers, C.C. Parkman and others, wrote Woody.
Robinson heads east
With most of his money invested in his homestead, Robinson persevered and traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Interior Secretary E.A. Hitchcock about the proposed irrigation project.
Upon arriving at the Capitol, Robinson learned U.S. Rep. Wesley Livsey Jones, the state’s at-large representative from North Yakima, had wired Hitchcock urging a delay on the Okanogan Project until arrival of further data on the proposed Yakima Project. Backers of both projects wanted theirs to be first under the Reclamation Act.
Robinson was put off at first, but ended up meeting with Hitchcock.
“Robinson’s enthusiastic recital of the needs for water in this district and the results that would be accomplished under irrigation converted the secretary from hostility to an eagerness to know more about the Okanogan country,” wrote Woody.
Hitchcock had his doubts, but apparently learned a lot from Robinson. The project was approved.
“Possibly Bart arrived at the psychological time to save the project from the discord” with Yakima Project promoters, wrote Woody. “The facts so indicate. But Bart simply relates the story of his trip and claims but little credit. In the broad spirit of the pioneer, he says the settlers all put forth every effort on behalf of the project.”
The Okanogan Project was built as a gravity system that used storage reservoirs to hold water that would be released into Salmon Creek and then diverted out of it 12 miles downstream into a series of canals for distribution, according to “Okanogan Project Historic Overview,” by Kelsey Doncaster and published in October 2014 by the Bureau of Reclamation.
A cost estimate, made in 1905, was $442,900, or about $40 per acre, for Salmon Lake storage, Conconully Reservoir and dam, Brown Lake reservoir and dam, and the distribution system, according to Yates’ “A Pioneer Project.”
Yates wrote of coming to the Okanogan from Portland, Ore., in 1906 via train, steamboat, stagecoach and wagon to work as chief clerk and fiscal agent for the Okanogan Irrigation Project. His first stop was the district headquarters at the foot of Pogue Mountain – the same location as the current district headquarters.
Frontier photographer Frank S. Matsura, who had lived in Conconully since 1903, was hired to document construction.
Construction begins
Construction began in mid-August 1906 with clearing of the Conconully Dam site and excavation for the main canal and laterals.
Plans called for an earth-filled dam with a core wall of sheet piling, according to the National Historic Register application. Nearby Peacock Mountain was a good source of material for the first hydraulic fill dam built by the Bureau of Reclamation.
“There were no standard plans to follow,” the application continued. “Therefore, the construction plant was designed on the job and was made to produce the best results under the conditions encountered.
Lars Bergsvik, construction engineer and general supervisor, had some applicable experience through hydraulic mining operations in Norway.
Materials used in the embankment consisted of disintegrated granite and earth from Peacock Mountain, and was sluiced to the dam in steel-lined flumes on high trestles. Water was from the west and south forks of Salmon Creek and carried down by 3.5 miles of wooden flumes.
“Connections were made to steel pipe lines running down to the pits, where large hydraulic nozzles were attached,” said the National Register application. “The force of the stream from these nozzles directed against the mountainside washed the earth and rocks down into the main dirt flume.
“From the lower end of the main trestle, two sets of later trestles with flumes, each 1,000 feet in length and sloping toward the ends of the dam, distributed the material along the upper and lower slopes of the embankment.”
Using side gates and screens, rocks and coarse material were dumped on the outer slopes of the dam, while silt and finer material flowed toward the center and formed a pond between the two levees.
“Thus, the silt was puddled in to form a watertight core against the sheet piling, which consisted of a triple layer of two-inch tamarack plank, 36 feet long, driven into the ground so that only three feet projected above the surface,” the application continued.
A spillway was cut into a rock spur anchoring the west end of the dam. An outlet tunnel eight feet square was driven through solid rock at the east end of the dam.
Because the railroad had not yet come up the Okanogan Valley, many construction materials had to be hauled by wagon the 40 or so miles from Brewster, where the steamboat line terminated.
Prior to construction of the Conconully Dam, the reservoir site was a basin crossed by two branches of Salmon Creek, according to the register application. Around 292 acres of the area was farmland, with another 300 acres in trees and brush.
“The Conconully Reservoir Dam is significant as an early engineering feat in land reclamation and for the expansion of agricultural activities its construction made possible,” the application said.
More water added
More water for irrigation was added to the system in 1914 when a pumping plant was built on the Okanogan River, according to Doncaster.
An earthen dam with a concrete outlet was built in 1916 on Salmon Lake. In 1919 the Duck Lake pumping plant was added, and in 1919-21, Salmon Lake Dam was built. Several wells were built to supply water to the upper main canal.
Both reservoirs are fed by the North Fork Salmon Creek, with the reservoir fed directly and the lake fed by a 3,700-foot-long feeder canal/pipeline. West Fork Salmon Creek, which joins with the South Fork west of the reservoir, also feeds the reservoir.
Water released from the upper lake in a combination outlet and spillway goes into a 500-foot-long discharge channel that empties into the North Fork of Salmon Creek, which then flows into the reservoir, according to Doncaster.
By 1921 historic features of the project were the Salmon Creek diversion dam, 1906; Conconully Dam, 1906-1910; Salmon Lake Dam, 1919-21; Robinson Flat pumping plant; two power plants with transmission lines, and distribution system, 1914-15; Duck Lake pumping plant, 1919, and two miles of main canal that split into two parts, Doncaster wrote. Going off from those canals were 14 miles of laterals, sub-laterals and 12 miles of pipe.
“In 1922 the Okanogan Project was touted as one of the very best (U.S. Reclamation Service) projects and held ‘the record for the highest gross returns per acre of all the government projects,’” wrote Doncaster, quoting John S. Peterson’s “On the Okanogan Project” from the June 1922 Reclamation Record.
“The principal crop of the project is apples. As (in) other intensively irrigated apple orchard areas in the Northwest the project was planted by orchardists with various apple varieties such as Delicious, Winesap, Jonathan and Spitzenberg,” Doncaster continued. “The second largest crop after apples was alfalfa which was used for livestock and also common in the pre-World War II era as a cover crop in orchards.”
Other fruit trees were planted in the early years but were replaced by apple trees.
“In 1919 there were approximately 4,300 acres in apples and approximately 1,465 acres in alfalfa with orchardists receiving an average of $436.35 per acre for their apples that year,” Doncaster continued. “The average yield of apples per acre was approximately 195 boxes with a box of apples weighing 40 pounds.
“The apples grown on the project received 18 prizes out of 19 entries in the Northwestern Apple Exposition in November 1921 in Seattle, proving those apples grown in the project were ‘the best apples in the world,’” wrote Doncaster, again quoting Peterson.
Woody, in his 1924 book, noted that “today the annual crop of the project has a value greater than the entire cost of the irrigation system.”
In the years since initial construction, numerous improvements have been made to the system, according to Doncaster.
The irrigation system is managed by the Okanogan Irrigation District, which is governed by a five-member board of directors.
Matsura’s photographs of construction are in collections maintained by the Okanogan County Historical Society and Washington State University. The WSU collection has been digitized and may be viewed online at https://content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/collection/matsura/.
This is part of an ongoing series of Chronicle historical features.
