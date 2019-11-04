OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Kiwanis Club has named its October honorees in the Terrific Kids program at Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
Kiwanians Richard Johnson and Ashley Goetz, who also is the district superintendent, presented the awards recently.
Honorees include Eleanor Gillespie, Ace Pruitt, Ty Judd, Ethan Smart, Lexi Stevenson, Skyla Denk, Logan Settle, Kaylee Lopez, Harlin Swartzel, Samantha Martinez, Erick Segee, Fernanda Guttierrez-Vargas, Danner Becker, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Emily Eickerman and Jance Vizcarra.
