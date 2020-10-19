OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Kiwanis Club and Okanogan High School Key Club are selling See’s candies as a holiday fundraiser.
The Kiwanis club lost its June pancake feed fundraiser when Okanogan Days was canceled because of COVID-19. Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis group.
All the proceeds will be dedicated to support Okanogan youth activities, including youth leadership programs and scholastic awards, said the club.
Orders may be placed through members of both clubs, or online. A link to the online page is on the Kiwanis club’s Facebook page, Kiwanis of Okanogan.
