OKANOGAN – A retired college professor living in Okanogan has released a book on physics and cosmological theory.
Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. recently released “The Energy Wave Field,” by Robert M. Matter.
The book “serves as a valuable corrective to the current paths of physics and cosmological theory,” said an announcement about the book. “Robert M. Matter convincingly argues that as energy is primary over matter, waves are primary over particle. He then explains how this is a complete and necessary reversal of what is now called ‘particle physics.’”
Matter is originally from Sunbury, Penn. After serving as a Russian linguist in the U.S. Air Force, he studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and University of Chicago, and later received bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees in art from Northern Illinois University. He also has a master of arts in anthropology.
He taught at Sauk Valley College for 30 years, during which his ongoing interest in and study of physics and cosmology became the basis for his book, said the announcement.
The 136-page paperback book may be purchased at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-energy-wave-field-pb/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.