ELLENSBURG — Shirley (Dickson) Kern, who grew up in Okanogan and was the first female president of Central Washington College of Education’s Student Government Association, died recently. She was 98.
Kern, who graduated from Central (now Central Washington University) in 1945, was remembered by the university for her lifelong commitment to public service and her sincere approach to everyone she met.
“People who knew her often say how classy she was all of the time,” said Lael Wright, one of Kern’s five daughters. “She was always so kind and happy to see everyone, and the people she met liked that she was genuinely happy to see them, too.”
She was very involved during her time at Central with student government and the Women’s Auxiliary, and later with state organizations such as the Jaycee Wives and the Washington Wool Growers Association, Wright said.
“Those connections were always a big deal to her, and she made sure her kids and grandkids understood the importance of giving back,” she said. “She reminded us that nothing is given to you, and if you are fortunate to have the privileges we did — not just financial, but also opportunities for growth — you have to be willing to give that back to others.”
Kern’s commitment to service began as an undergraduate when she joined the Iyoptians Club, a women’s service honorary group on campus. She also served as secretary of the Associated Women Students and the freshman class cohort before becoming secretary of Central’s Student Government Association during her sophomore year.
She was the first female president of SGA in 1944 when her predecessor and the vice president were both called upon to serve in World War II.
“It was a real challenge, and I was nervous,” she said in a 2010 interview. “But I did it.”
She was elected to a second term prior to graduating in 1945 with a degree in education and minors in home economics, physical education and health. As SGA president, Kern was involved in crucial discussions about student conduct issues, committees, and events such as the Homecoming Ball and Colonial Ball.
Soon after graduation, she married Marine veteran Phil Kern and they settled in Ellensburg. Both believed strongly in the importance of higher education, and they made sure to instill those values in their children.
She worked as a librarian.
She is survived by five children, Lael Wright, Jann Kern and Kerry Woods, all of Ellensburg, and Sandy Kern Bryan and Shirley “Peggy” Brown, both of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Her husband died in 1999.
A private family service is planned.
