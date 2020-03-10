OKANOGAN - The movie “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” will be shown to students and parents in Okanogan on March 11 and in Omak on March 16.
Show time is 6:30 p.m. at Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth Ave., and 6 p.m. in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
The movie explores the impact of screen technology on children, and offers parents and families advice on dealing with the issue.
“What started out as a personal story for one has grown into a national movement, helping millions of teens and their families navigate growing up in a world with instant access to screens,” said an announcement about the film.
The film was made by physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston, who struggled with her own two children about setting limits on screen time.
“Screenagers” explores social media bullying, addition to video games, science and insights from thought leaders and brain scientists, use of screens in schools, boys and video games, girls and social media and risks of addiction.
