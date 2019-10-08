OKANOGAN - Okanogan Harvest Festival, a goodbye to summer and welcome to fall event, runs all day Oct. 12 on Second Avenue and side streets.
Activities start at 8:30 a.m. with the Autumn Leaf Run. The one-mile and 5K walk/run starts in front of Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth Ave. Entry is free, although donations of canned goods for the food bank will be accepted.
Fifty free T-shirts will be available for pre-teens age 12 and younger on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is online at www.webscorer.com.
Vendors and the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market open at 9 a.m. on Second Avenue. A street fair includes children’s games and activities, plus pumpkin bowling.
Also at 9 a.m. is a yard sale next to Rawson’s Department Store, 212 S. Second Ave.
The annual pet parade is at 11 a.m. on Second Avenue. People can bring pets of all varieties. Owners and their pets frequently dress up.
Noon brings a pig roast lunch. Proceeds go to the family of firefighter Christian Johnson, who was injured Sept. 1 in the Spring Coulee Fire. He died Oct. 2 at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.
Okanogan Public Library, 228 W. Pine St., will host a young children’s literacy and STEM fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
