OKANOGAN – A chipping event for woody debris is planned May 6 by the city and Okanogan Conservation District.
City residents can dispose of woody debris such as branches and small trees.
Okanogan Conservation District received funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and city to provide alternatives to back yard burning to reduce harmful particulate pollution from smoke.
Debris will need to be set out before the morning of May 6. Participants are asked to register by 11:59 p.m. May 2.
Once registered, participants will receive detailed instructions and how to pick up chips for use in home landscapes or other projects.
Organizers say people should put out no more than three pickup truck loads of material at the end of the driveway. Material accepted includes clean, natural, woody debris up to eight inches in diameter and up to 10 feet in length.
Lumber or construction materials, metal, seeds or cones, Russian olive, Chinese elm or other toxic material or weeds will not be accepted, nor will bags of leaves or pine needles.
People are asked to stack materials neatly, with all butt ends facing the same direction. Bitterbrush, sage or other open-branching plants should be trimmed into pieces that can feed into the chipper easily.
The city will continue to chip debris if additional days are needed, said an announcement.
