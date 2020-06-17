OKANOGAN – Senior scholarships and awards have been announced by Okanogan High School.
Anna Arroyo – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Serayla Bent - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Logan Bird - IBEW Local 191 scholarship, Andrew York memorial scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship, Jerid Peterson apprenticeship scholarship.
Jake Bryson – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Isabel Buchert - Skagit Valley College basketball scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Greer-Pock Award (goes to the outstanding female athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program).
Vanessa Cardenas - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Veronica Clark - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
William Clark - Marilyn Firminac Whittaker science award for outstanding achievement in science project learning.
Kaedn Daling - Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Washington State University regents scholarship, Washington State University achievement award, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club scholarship, Garrison Family memorial scholarship, Richard Pratt memorial scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Tim Rawson citizenship award (goes to the senior demonstrating the best citizenship during their high school years), Vern Bangert memorial sportsmanship award (the athlete must have participated in two sports and exhibited outstanding sportsmanship during contests and practice).
Bryce Dixon – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete. Dixon entered the Marine Corps on June 8.
Kody Erickson – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Kynadee Gavin - PEO scholarship, William and Clara Carpenter memorial scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Rebecca Hawley - George Washington Foundation scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Ewing C. Kelly Foundation scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis scholarship, Richard Pratt memorial scholarship, Washington State Chapter of United P.M.A. scholarship, Ron Neely memorial scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Laynee Hubbard - Confluence Health 2020 health care scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Kaitlyn Ingram - Andrew York memorial scholarship.
Alison Johnson – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Payton Judd – Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship, Earnest and Patricia Palmer Lay family scholarship, Chet Alumbaugh memorial scholarship, Jerid Peterson apprenticeship scholarship.
Tyson Landers - Careers That Work scholarship.
Makayla Million - Okanogan Kiwanis scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club scholarship, Earnest and Patricia Palmer Lay family scholarship, Eastern Washington University presidential scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Mya Moses - Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Moises Ornelas - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Kasey Pinkham – Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship.
Abbigail Popelier - Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club scholarship, Washington State Retirees Association Robert J. Handy memorial scholarship, PEMCO scholarship, 10 Word Statement scholarship, New American University provost’s award, Evergreen State award, Washington State High School Rodeo scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Josue Ramos – Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship, Allan Greenaway memorial award (goes to the outstanding male athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program).
Natalee Reed - Okanogan Kiwanis scholarship, Windermere Foundation scholarship, William and Clara Carpenter memorial scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Jesse Rosas - North Central Washington ICC scholarship.
Olivia Richards - Whitworth University academic scholarship, Whitworth University grant, Whitworth University support grant, Washington State School Retirees Foundation scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Omak-Okanogan Civic League scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Reyna Rivera - George Washington Foundation scholarship, Eastern Washington University dean’s scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Coleton Schreder-Guerrette – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Jarrett Smith – Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete, Blue Mountain Community College baseball scholarship.
Jacob Stanley - Washington State University achievement award, Washington State University regents scholarship, Washington State University visit scholarship, The Steiner Foundation scholarship, Caribou Trail League senior scholar athlete.
Brooklyn Swager - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Ethan Taylor - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.
Leif Weigel – Weigel entered the Marine Corps on June 8.
