OKANOGAN – Last September’s Cold Springs Fire felled the combination Christmas star and Easter cross east of town on Jackass Butte, but efforts led by the Okanogan Kiwanis Club have rebuilt the structure.
The new cross was energized March 11, just in time for Easter season.
The fire began the night of Sept. 6, 2020, southeast of Omak and spread southward before being joined the next morning by a blaze that started near the former Omak mill. Flames spread over Jackass Butte, where the star/cross structure is located.
Originally, the structure housed a 12-foot-diameter star with a cross in the middle of the star, making for a 14.5-foot-high steel frame unit, said Kiwanian Harlan Warner, who spearheaded the rebuilding project with Greg Hamilton, Okanogan.
Depending on the holiday, lights were energized for the star at Christmas and the cross at Easter.
The steel frame, with 147 light bulbs, was held up by a wooden pole, which burned. The entire structure was 24.5 feet tall.
Warner said the frame was not damaged, but the fire destroyed all the wiring and electrical equipment in addition to the pole.
The late Jack Hamilton, Greg Hamilton’s dad and a longtime Kiwanis member, led the project to build the original star/cross in 1956 as a replacement for an earlier one. The club helped fund the project and since then has helped keep the lights on.
“Jack was the one who took on all the maintenance, and replaced the bulbs and repaired the wiring as necessary every year,” said Warner. “Jack worked Greg into the team (that took) over as Jack’s health limited his ability to do it. This has been a Hamilton family tradition ever since.”
Jack Hamilton died in August 2018.
Current club President Richard Johnson put out a call to club members in January to see if they wanted to take on the rebuilding project. Warner volunteered to coordinate it and contacted Greg Hamilton, who coincidentally was trying to get together a group of volunteers to work on the project.
The Kiwanis board decided in January to fund the rebuild and help with project.
Warner said the old structure required a tall ladder to reach the metal frame “and it was still necessary to stand on the frame to reach the bulbs on the far horizontal points that were six feet off each side.”
About 60 bulbs had to be replaced each year.
This winter, the frame was hauled to Warner’s hangar at the Okanogan Legion Airport and the decision was made to replace the bulbs with energy-efficient LED ones, replace all electrical equipment and the pole, and build a track mechanism to lower the unit to the ground so work could be done from a 10-foot ladder.
“As more people become aware of the star/cross project, more people are becoming more supportive by wanting to volunteer and providing money toward the completion of the project,” said Johnson.
Individuals, associations and clubs in Okanogan and Omak offered financial, equipment and labor support, he said.
Warner said numerous community and club members were involved with all phases of the project. The core group, which was dedicated to seeing it completed for the Easter season, included Warner, Hamilton, Mike Wilson and Randy Bird.
“Greg knew the history, had the experience with maintenance, had the vision of the finished product and was ready to go to work,” said Warner. “Mike had the energy, shop, welder and ideas that in the end always worked. Randy was the PUD contact as the pole and power were critical to the project, and he also dedicated countless days of his own time to help.”
Bird works for the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
Warner worked on the lighting and electrical, coordinated work efforts and acquired material.
A steel pole was located in the PUD salvage yard, the track and winch mechanism to raise and lower star was developed, new light bases and LED bulbs were installed, and the PUD assisted with installing the pole and power.
Cost to rebuild the star/cross was around $1,400. Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club, of which Hamilton is a member, contributed $400 and the Okanogan Kiwanis Club provided the rest.
“It appears this project has almost become more than just a ‘project’ and may have entered that realm of ‘while the pandemic has taken a huge toll, it has not taken away who we are and what we believe in,’” Johnson said. “My message to others is this: The Okanogan Valley remains a place where winters are hard, summer is hot and the will to survive is stronger than both.”
