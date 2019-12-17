OKANOGAN - Anahi Castillo, an art student at Okanogan High School, recently earned a $500 scholarship from the art department at Central Washington University.
The award was part of a show titled “Look at Me,” which was open to all junior and senior high school students in Washington. Out of more than 80 entries, nine scholarships were awarded, said art teacher Dan Brown.
Castillo’s work, “My Quest for Happiness,” was created with alcohol markers and ink.
