OLYMPIA - An Okanogan High School student received honorable mention in the 46th annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show.
Anahi A. Castillo-Leavitt was honored for the work “YUM.”
Castillo-Leavitt is a student of art teacher Dan Brown.
The show as co-sponsored by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Washington Art Education Association. It celebrated the work of high school artists from around the state.
The show is the culmination of a statewide competition with regional winners from each educational service district represented. All students competed against each other, regardless of school size classification.
