OKANOGAN - Middle school students in Okanogan collected coins last week to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
A tally of money collected is not yet available, since community members still can donate at the school, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
“I would happily accept any donations from our community” this week, said school librarian Toni Brown. “Donations will be promptly delivered to the bank and exchanged for a cashier’s check made out to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”
The Pennies for Patients coin drive also accepts paper currency.
“Every penny goes to help kids and families who have cancers like leukemia and lymphoma,” students were told.
The coin drive included a grade level competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.