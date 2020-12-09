OKANOGAN – Students in the Okanogan School District gave out more than 25 Thanks and Giving boxes of food just before Thanksgiving.
The middle school assembled 15 boxes, the high school 10 and the elementary additional boxes, said Okanogan Middle School Principal Dorinda Belcher.
Donations are acquired by students and staff. Each classroom is assigned an item to bring – green beans, stuffing, pie filling, potatoes, gravy and so on.
“That class is responsible for bringing only that item,” said Belcher. “They are then given a box to decorate and we line those boxes up in the common area. A couple students from each class come down with their food items and place them in the boxes.”
She said Caso’s Country Foods and a “secret Santa” staff member donated $30 food gift cards so families could pick up a turkey or whatever groceries they needed to complete their Thanksgiving dinner.
