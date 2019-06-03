OKANOGAN – Scholarship and award winners were announced June 1 during Okanogan High School’s commencement ceremony.
Abbi Allbee - Chartwells Scholarship.
Clancy Andrews - Okanogan County CattleWomen’s scholarship, Washington State University John and Arloine Truax scholarship, Washington State University achievement award, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Vivienne Bauer - Earnest and Patricia Palmer Lay family scholarship.
Ryan Bird - Okanogan County CattleWomen’s scholarship, Jerid Peterson memorial pre-apprentice lineman scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational scholarship.
Emma Chilcote - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Allie Eastridge - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Sydnee Gavin - North Central Washington ICC scholarship.
Jose Gonzalez - Washington Apple Education Charity Rumbolz memorial scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Martin Grooms - Allan Greenaway memorial award. The award goes to the outstanding male athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program.
RyLee Heath - Sam Houston State University rodeo scholarship, Cody Detrolio memorial scholarship, William and Clara Carpenter memorial scholarship, Skagit Farmers Supply scholarship, Washington State High School Rodeo scholarship, Malott Improvement Club agricultural science scholarship.
Carlyn Little - Okanogan Senior Center scholarship, P.E.O. scholarship, William and Clara Carpenter memorial scholarship, Earnest and Patricia Palmer Lay family scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational scholarship, Richard Pratt memorial scholarship, Malott Improvement Club agricultural science scholarship.
Drue Morris - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Gwen Painter - Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Kolby Picard - George Washington Foundation scholarship, Windemere Foundation scholarship.
Chantz Popelier - Northwest College of Wyoming Rodeo scholarship, Trapper academic scholarship, Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor scholarship, Archer Daniels Midland Co. National FFA scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis vocational scholarship, Washington State High School Rodeo scholarship, National High School Rodeo Merit scholarship, Heel-a-Matic rodeo scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational scholarship, Malott Improvement Club agricultural science scholarship.
Zoey Provstgaard - Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.
Kenya Rocha - Central Washington University art contest scholarship, College Bound scholarship.
Hunter Rubert - Wenatchee Valley College baseball scholarship, Malott Improvement Club agricultural science scholarship.
Kendra Sachse - Biola University track scholarship, Biola University academic scholarship, Greer-Pock Award. The award goes to the outstanding female athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program.
LaShaun Sadino - CollegeBound scholarship, Dollars for Scholars scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Maddie Serles - Gonzaga University dean’s scholarship, Charlotte Y. Martin scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary scholarship, Andrew York memorial scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Okanogan Eagles scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis academic scholarship, Malott Improvement Club civic and community engagement scholarship, Okanogan Grange scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Dalton Swayze - Frank Eylar memorial wrestling scholarship, Chet Alumbaugh memorial football scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Frank Vega - Vern Bangert memorial sportsmanship award. To qualify the athlete must have participated in two sports and exhibited outstanding sportsmanship during contests and practice.
Gage Wilson - Big Bend Community College basketball scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, George Washington Foundation scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis scholarship, Omak-Okanogan Civic League scholarship, Garrison family memorial scholarship.
Paxton Wood - Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Okanogan Senior Center scholarship, Viola McLeish memorial Soroptimist scholarship, Ron Neely memorial scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis vocational scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary vocational scholarship, Omak Masonic Lodge vocational scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Trinity Wood - Washington State University regents scholarship, Washington State University John and Arloine Truax scholarship, Cohen and Cohen scholarship, Confluence Health 2019 health care scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary internship and scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, George Washington Foundation scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Rudolph and Carolyn Christensen scholarship, WIAA Smart Choices scholarship, Okanogan Eagles scholarship, Okanogan High School ASB scholarship, The Steiner Foundation scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis academic scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school, Tim Rawson citizenship award. The award goes to the senior demonstrating the best citizenship during their high school years.
Hayley Wyllson - Seattle Pacific University president’s scholarship, Seattle Pacific University early success award, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree while in high school.
Jasmine Yusi - Washington State University regents scholarship, Washington State University John and Arloine Truax scholarship, Washington State University Berg Brothers scholarship, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Okanogan-Omak Rotary scholarship, Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor scholarship, Washington State Opportunity scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Gerald Robinson scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis academic scholarship, Malott Improvement Club agricultural science scholarship.
